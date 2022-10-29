Cyclist rushed to trauma centre after Brampton collision

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre after a collision in Brampton.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Avondale Boulevard at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday morning.
A collision between a vehicle and a bike left a male cyclist in life-threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, while the cyclist was rushed to a trauma centre, according to police.
The intersection was closed in all directions immediately following the incident.
