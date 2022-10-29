Cyclist rushed to trauma centre after Brampton collision

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre after a collision in Brampton.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Avondale Boulevard at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

A collision between a vehicle and a bike left a male cyclist in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, while the cyclist was rushed to a trauma centre, according to police.

The intersection was closed in all directions immediately following the incident.

COLLISION:

– Bramalea Rd/Avondale Bv in #Brampton

– Collision involving a cyclist and vehicle

– Male adult cyclist taken to trauma centre in life-threatening condition

– Male adult driver remained on scene

– Intersection closed in all directions

– C/R at 9:38 a.m.

– PR22-0363040 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 29, 2022