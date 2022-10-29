Menu

Traffic

Cyclist rushed to trauma centre after Brampton collision

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 29, 2022 11:04 am
Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck in the Bramalea Road and Avondale Boulevard of Brampton. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after a cyclist was struck in the Bramalea Road and Avondale Boulevard of Brampton. Max Trotta/Global News

A man has been rushed to a trauma centre after a collision in Brampton.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Bramalea Road and Avondale Boulevard at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

A collision between a vehicle and a bike left a male cyclist in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, while the cyclist was rushed to a trauma centre, according to police.

Trending Now

The intersection was closed in all directions immediately following the incident.

