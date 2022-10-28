Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre amplifies voices of those experiencing homelessness

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 5:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon youth tackling homelessness'
Saskatoon youth tackling homelessness
WATCH ABOVE: Along with the YMCA, a group of Saskatoon teenagers are looking to raise awareness about homelessness in the city.

The Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre (SIMFC) has put together a report of stories told by those experiencing homelessness.

Saskatoon Homelessness Voices 2022 was formed to provide some perspective on the thoughts, barriers and hopes from members of the homeless population.

“SHIP (Saskatoon Housing Initiative Partnership) did a point-in-time count in a snapshot. They originally did one in 2018, and then they did one in 2022. And then recent evidence, from the point-in-time count, indicated that homelessness had doubled,” SMIFC Executive Director Raymond Laliberte told Global News.

Read more: Saskatoon Tribal Council takes on remaining Lighthouse emergency shelter spaces

In March, SIMFC organized Homeless Education Day. It was a chance for members of the homeless community to voice their concerns and offer solutions that they believe would be helpful to them.

Story continues below advertisement

“We certainly have to rethink our strategy in terms of how we’re going to get those stories out,” he said.

Trending Now

The report highlights 15 stories told by individuals at the Homeless Education Day event highlighting issues including freezing weather, stereotypes and substance use as well as the challenges of finding work and a place to live.

Read more: Community groups look for answers as shelters reach capacity

Laliberte said they’re taking a community-based team approach.

“You go to the most impacted group of people … and you get solutions from then. And that’s the strategy that SIMFC has used and will continue to use,” he explained.

Laliberte said a homeless urban board was formed that includes members of the homeless population to work towards change.

He said this initiative could not have been possible without his partners including the Saskatoon Housing Initiative and Partnership, the Hospital Community Foundation, United Way and both provincial and federal government funding.

Click to play video: 'Recent ‘point in time’ study looks at homelessness numbers in Regina'
Recent ‘point in time’ study looks at homelessness numbers in Regina
Advertisement
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsHomelessnessSaskatoon HomelessnessSaskatoon Indian and Métis Friendship CentreSaskatoon Housing Initiative Partnershipsaskatchewan homelessnessRaymond Laliberte
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers