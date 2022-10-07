Community groups look for answers as shelters reach capacity

Send this page to someone via email

Some of Saskatoon’s community-based organizations are looking for ways to support the city’s homeless population as they try to search for available shelter spaces.

“There already is a lack of beds. Like the YWCA is full … the Salvation Army,” Brenna Sych, communications coordinator with the Saskatoon Housing Initiative Partnership told Global News.

Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand expressed a similar sentiment this morning at a press conference.

“Last Saturday, my staff drove by about 10 to 11 o’clock at night. There were 30 extra people outside wanting to get in and we are at max capacity. So yes, we are seeing an influx of people that we can’t accommodate because of us following rules and regulations,” he explained.

With the Lighthouse winding down its emergency shelter, almost half of those spaces have been relocated to the Salvation Army. Discussions are underway to find space for the remainder of the beds.

Kayla DeMong, Executive Director of Prairie Harm Reduction, said the lack of concrete plans raises questions.

“It’ll be really interesting to see if we end up with more shelter beds or less,” she explained.

DeMong said many of the visitors that drop-in at her facility are those who are homeless or transient.

“There’s a lot of concern in the community right now that we’re going to end up with less and that we’re not going to have sufficient spaces to serve the population that’s currently in need.”

In a statement issued Friday morning, Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said “Our shared focus continues to be to support clients and carefully plan the transition so there is no disruption in service.”

According to the Point in Time Count in 2018, a survey that makes a rough estimate on those experiencing homelessness, 475 people were experiencing some form of homelessness.

When the survey was re-calculated in 2022, results rose to 550 people experiencing some form of homelessness.

Sych said those numbers are just a single-day snapshot, therefore this indicates the minimum number of people.

On Wednesday night, for the first time this fall season, temperatures dipped below 0 degrees.

And there are concerns for those living on the streets, as not all shelter spaces or warming centres operate 24 hours, leaving those vulnerable to fend off the cold on their own.

“Last year we were able to make sure that nobody died due to cold weather. And, you know, the year before that, three people passed away due to cold weather. And so, yeah, ultimately the goal is to make sure people have a warm place to go to,” Sych said.

Sych said talks are continuing regarding this season’s cold weather strategy.

DeMong said she would love to operate longer hours, but the funding that the province provides for her isn’t enough.

“Allowing them a space that’s open 24/7 means that there is somewhere that’s always warm, there’s access to a public washroom, which is a huge gap in this community, and ensuring that there is always a safe place for them to access if they need,” DeMong advised.

Global News connected with Gene Mackowsky, the Minister of Social Services.

When asked if he believes there are enough beds to support the population, he said, “There’s more spaces available than there has been the past and as a government continue to increase emergency shelters.”

“There’s been increases to our CBO’s [Community-based organizations] in the last several budgets. And we’ll continue to work with those institutions,” he added.

Despite Chief Arcand’s acknowledgement that more support is required, he believes improvements are being made.

“We are making some good progress on some of the outcomes that we’re seeing as a tribal council, cause we get a lot of support from the provincial government,” the Chief said.

“We’ll always listen to the CBO [Community-based organizations] in terms of their struggles but we are certainly a big funder of housing and homelessness,” Mackowsy said.