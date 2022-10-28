Atmospheric river to hit B.C.’s south and central coast starting Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued 12 special weather alerts for an incoming weather system for B.C.’s South and Central Coast.

The government agency said it expects another atmospheric river to hit the region on Saturday, persisting into Sunday.

“An atmospheric river will bring continuous rain and mild temperatures to the central, south coast and Vancouver Island from Saturday morning to Sunday morning,” Environment Canada staff said.

“Significant amounts of rainfall will fall during this period and rainfall warnings could potentially be issued as the event nears.”

Strong southerly winds are also expected, which can lead to more power outages as BC Hydro has previously warned of drought-stricken trees being toppled by high winds.

More than 100,000 BC Hydro customers lost power on Thursday due to high winds and downed power lines.

The alerts have been issued for the Vancouver Island, Central Coast, Fraser Valley, Metro Vancouver, Sunshine Coast, Southern Gulf Islands, Howe Sound and Whistler regions.

The special weather statements advise as much as 80 millimetres of rain could fall over the central coast by Saturday night, on top of the roughly 40 millimetres received Thursday, while about 35 millimetres are forecast in the Squamish region, in addition to the 80 millimetres recorded there on Thursday.

The incoming storm is also expected to deluge parts of Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, with more than 100 millimetres of rain before it eases late Sunday. The weather office said rainfall warnings are likely to be issued as the forecasts are refined.

— With files from Canadian Press.