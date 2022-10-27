Menu

Canada

Windstorm leaves thousands without power across B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 12:48 pm
A BC Hydro map depicting outages across the province as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. View image in full screen
A BC Hydro map depicting outages across the province as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. BC Hydro

Strong winds and heavy rain has left several thousand residents without power, according to BC Hydro.

BC Hydro is also warning its customers that more strong winds and rain are expected throughout Thursday, which could contribute to more power outages.

As of 11 a.m. PT, BC Hydro reported around 43,000 customers were without power.

The regional breakdown is as follows:

  • Lower Mainland/ Sunshine Coast: 13,000 customers
  • Vancouver Island/Gulf Islands:  customers
  • North: 5,600 customers
  • Central Interior: 1,900 customers
  • Thompson/Shuswap: 18,500 customers

“The wind knocked down trees and branches causing them to come into contact with BC Hydro’s electrical equipment,” said BC Hydro staff, in a release.

“All available BC Hydro crews and contractor crews are working to restore power. Crews will continue to work throughout the (Thursday).”

Crews are still receiving reports of downed power lines around the province.

BC Hydro is urging residents to report all downed power lines to its hotline at 1-800-224-9376 or to call 911.

DriveBC is also reporting a downed cable has created a large traffic delay near the Brunette Ave. exit on Highway 1, heading westbound.

Some schools are also being affected by the power outages.

In Langley, a five schools are without power.

However, the school district said class is continuing as usual.

BC Hydro is providing updates and estimates for power restoration as they become available on its website.

