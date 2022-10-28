Menu

Crime

Human remains believed to be person missing since 2011 found near Baldwinton, Sask.

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 3:41 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP said they believe they found the remains of Edward "Ted" Geddes. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP said they believe they found the remains of Edward "Ted" Geddes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Edward “Ted” Geddes was 64 years old when he went missing in 2011 near Baldwinton, Sask. RCMP believe they have now found his remains.

The remains were found on private land roughly three kilometres southwest of the community after a month-long search.

Read more: RCMP lay 1st-degree murder, kidnapping charges in 2011 investigation

“While positive DNA results are needed to confirm the identity of the deceased person, investigation to date has determined the person located is believed to be Edward ‘Ted’ Geddes,” Superintendent Josh Graham said.

“We do not anticipate laying further charges in relation to this investigation. While we await DNA confirmation, we hope this development assists with giving Ted’s family some closure after over ten years of wondering where he is. His loved ones have been notified and our thoughts are with them.”

Read more: New Brunswick proposes Missing Persons Act: ‘It will help the next people’

Two men were charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder in February of this year in relation to the missing person investigation.

Robert Wesley Pich’s next court date was on Friday at the North Battleford Provincial Court, and John Robert Gregoire’s next court date is November 8 at 10 a.m. at the same court.

Proposed New Brunswick law would give police more power in missing persons cases
RCMP Saskatchewan News First Degree Murder Human Remains Provincial Court baldwinton Edward Geddes
