RCMP lay 1st-degree murder, kidnapping charges in 2011 investigation

Charges have been laid in a nearly 10-year-long investigation into the disappearance of a 64-year-old man from Baldwinton, Sask.

Baldwinton is approximately 200 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Edward (Ted) Keith Geddes was last seen in April 2011. RCMP officers went to his home as part of an unrelated incident in mid-April that year and found Geddes’s dog dead in the entryway. The dog did not die from natural causes, police say.

Insp. Josh Graham, officer in charge of Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit, said when Geddes couldn’t be found, a missing person investigation was launched.

“Ted’s disappearance was believed to be suspicious in nature shortly after. Concentrated investigative efforts were renewed in 2021 by the Saskatchewan RCMP Historical Case Unit, with the assistance of the RCMP Major Crimes Unit, which ultimately led to our announcement of charges laid,” Graham stated in a release.

Robert (Bob) Wesley Pich, 58, was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping with a firearm, and careless use of a firearm.

Also arrested on Sunday is John Robert Gregoire, 70, who faces charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping with a firearm, and indecently interfering with human remains.

Both men were known to Geddes.

Pich and Gregoire made their first appearance in North Battleford Provincial Court on Tuesday morning.

Their next scheduled appearance is on March 8.

RCMP say search warrants were executed on Tuesday at a rural property outside of Baldwinton and there will be an increased police presence in the area on Wednesday.

Graham said as time goes by, some people responsible for these types of crimes may think the police aren’t investigating them.

“This is simply not the case,” he said.

“This is just one example that demonstrates the continued perseverance and commitment of our homicide investigators in helping bring a sense of closure for the family and friends of victims of homicide in Saskatchewan. Even if that takes nearly 10 years, as with this case.”

Graham said this particular investigation is still ongoing as Geddes has not been found and officers want to bring closure to his family.

“Our investigators will continue to work diligently to try and locate Ted and bring him home,” Graham said.