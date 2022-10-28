45-year-old man charged after 21 vehicles vandalized in Toronto

Toronto police say a 45-year-old man is facing mischief charges after 21 vehicles were vandalized earlier this month.
Police said during the early hours on Oct. 18, several vehicles were vandalized in the Markham and Robinson streets area.
Investigators alleged “swastikas and various other markings were etched onto paint of vehicles.”
Police said they have deemed this a hate-motivated incident.
On Monday, investigators charged Ira Alexander Morrisseau with 16 counts of mischief damage to property (not exceeding $5,000).
