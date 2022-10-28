Menu

Crime

45-year-old man charged after 21 vehicles vandalized in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 3:26 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News

Toronto police say a 45-year-old man is facing mischief charges after 21 vehicles were vandalized earlier this month.

Police said during the early hours on Oct. 18, several vehicles were vandalized in the Markham and Robinson streets area.

Investigators alleged “swastikas and various other markings were etched onto paint of vehicles.”

Trending Now

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect after vehicles vandalized in Toronto

Police said they have deemed this a hate-motivated incident.

On Monday, investigators charged Ira Alexander Morrisseau with 16 counts of mischief damage to property (not exceeding $5,000).

