Crime

3 arrested after drugs, shotgun seized at Peterborough home, firearms from Norwood crash: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 28, 2022 10:55 am
Peterborough County OPP made three arrests following a search of a home for drugs and firearms and a crash on Oct. 7. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP made three arrests following a search of a home for drugs and firearms and a crash on Oct. 7. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Three Peterborough residents face drug and weapons charges following a search of a residence and a collision earlier this month.

Peterborough County OPP say that as part of an investigation, on Oct. 6 a search warrant was executed at a residence in Peterborough where officers seized a quantity of fentanyl, crack cocaine, cocaine, a shotgun, ammunition, scales, cell phones and cash.

Read more: Driver airlifted following crash in Norwood area: Peterborough County OPP

Two people were arrested in the investigation:

Kameron James, 36, and Amber Wicklund, 33, both of Peterborough, were each charged with:

  • three counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, opioid)
  • careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • possession of property of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000
Trending Now

James was additionally charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order and operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement

Both were released with James scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23 and Wicklund on Nov. 24.

James was further charged on Oct. 27 following a vehicle crash on Asphodel 4th Line in the Norwood area on Oct. 7. James, who was the driver, was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital, with serious injuries, while a passenger was taken to a local hospital.

OPP said both individuals were arrested on Oct. 27. James and Dustin Wicklund, 41, of Peterborough, were each charged with:

  • unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm
  • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • possession of a weapon, prohibited device or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
  • possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose
  • occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device or ammunition
  • knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • careless use of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

James was also charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Wicklund was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1. James was held in custody and is scheduled for a court appearance on Friday, OPP said.

FentanylDrug BustDrug TraffickingFirearmPeterborough County OPPPeterborough drug bustAsphodel 4th LineAsphodel 4th Line crash
