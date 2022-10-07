Menu

Traffic

Driver airlifted following crash in Norwood area: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 11:04 am
Peterborough County OPP say two people were injured following a crash in the Norwood area on Oct. 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say two people were injured following a crash in the Norwood area on Oct. 6, 2022. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Two people were injured — one seriously — following a crash east of Peterborough on Thursday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Asphodel 4th Line in Asphodel-Norwood Township, about nine kilometres west of the village of Norwood.

Police say the vehicle was travelling southbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Read more: Car nearly crashes into Otonabee River in Peterborough’s north end

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries while a passenger was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

OPP on Friday said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.

