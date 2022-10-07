Driver airlifted following crash in Norwood area: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two people were injured — one seriously — following a crash east of Peterborough on Thursday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 11:45 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Asphodel 4th Line in Asphodel-Norwood Township, about nine kilometres west of the village of Norwood.

Police say the vehicle was travelling southbound when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital with serious injuries while a passenger was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

OPP on Friday said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage and has not yet spoken with police is asked to contact the Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.