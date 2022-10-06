Car nearly crashes into Otonabee River in Peterborough’s north end

It was a close call for a driver after nearly crashing into the Otonabee River in the north end of Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.
Around 4:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash along Armour Road near Dafoe Drive, just south of Trent University.
The vehicle left the roadway and ended up hitting a tree on the bank of the river, a just a few feet from the water.
The driver — in his late teens — was assessed by paramedics at the scene.
He told Global News Peterborough that he was a student heading home from Trent University. He said he was travelling south on Armour Road when he felt his car accelerate and then the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.
It is unclear if any charges will be laid.
