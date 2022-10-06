Menu

Traffic

Car nearly crashes into Otonabee River in Peterborough’s north end

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 5:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Car nearly plunges into Otonabee River in north end of Peterborough' Car nearly plunges into Otonabee River in north end of Peterborough
A student coming home from Trent University claims he lost control of his vehicle and ended up hitting a tree on the riverbank of the Otonabee River on Thursday afternoon.

It was a close call for a driver after nearly crashing into the Otonabee River in the north end of Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash along Armour Road near Dafoe Drive, just south of Trent University.

The vehicle left the roadway and ended up hitting a tree on the bank of the river, a just a few feet from the water.

The driver — in his late teens — was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

He told Global News Peterborough that he was a student heading home from Trent University. He said he was travelling south on Armour Road when he felt his car accelerate and then the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.

It is unclear if any charges will be laid.

