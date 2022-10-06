Car nearly crashes into Otonabee River in Peterborough’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

It was a close call for a driver after nearly crashing into the Otonabee River in the north end of Peterborough, Ont., on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash along Armour Road near Dafoe Drive, just south of Trent University.

The vehicle left the roadway and ended up hitting a tree on the bank of the river, a just a few feet from the water.

The driver — in his late teens — was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle collision on Armour Road near Dafoe Drive. The car left the roadway and ended up partially on its side near the riverbank. The driver does not appear to be seriously hurt #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/GrvFAhyTFq — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) October 6, 2022

He told Global News Peterborough that he was a student heading home from Trent University. He said he was travelling south on Armour Road when he felt his car accelerate and then the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Peterborough Police Service.

It is unclear if any charges will be laid.