OPP seize multiple guns, ammunition and drugs in Stayner

Ontario Provincial Police from Huronia West and Collingwood say they seized multiple guns and drugs during a search warrant in Stayner.

As a result of the warrant, police say they seized a loaded Glock 19 handgun, 46 rounds of 9mm ammunition, body armour, fentanyl, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and hydromorphone tablets.

Three people have been charged in the investigation.

Troy Dacosta, 28, of Scarborough, and April Hurst, 40, both of Clearview Township, are facing 13 charges related to possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of loaded weapons, and careless storage of firearms.

Both were held for bail hearings and appeared in the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on Thursday.

A third person, Jacob Scott, 40, of Stayner, faces one charge for possession of a schedule 1 substance.

Scott was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on Dec. 6.