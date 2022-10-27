Orillia man faces weapons charges after standoff earlier this week

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say the Orillia man is facing multiple weapons charges after an incident in north Orillia earlier this week.

Police say they were called after a man was seen brandishing what looked like a firearm around 12:45 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the man barricaded himself inside a home in the north end of Orillia.

Officers quickly went to the area and created a perimeter around the residence for public safety concerns.

Multiple OPP units and the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services also went to the scene to help.

Police say several hours later, they arrested the 33-year-old from Orillia and charged him with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of pointing a firearm.

The accused was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.