Crime

Calgary police seeking info on black sedan involved with pedestrian hit and run

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 9:12 pm
A stock image of a black Audi sedan like the one the Calgary Police Service believes was involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run on Oct. 26 in Crescent Heights.
A stock image of a black Audi sedan like the one the Calgary Police Service believes was involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run on Oct. 26 in Crescent Heights. handout / Calgary Police Service

Calgary police have released more information about a hit and run that sent a teenager to hospital Wednesday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, a 14-year-old male was crossing First Street N.W. at 11 Avenue N.W. when he was struck by a four-door sedan described as a black Audi.

Police believe the sedan was travelling north at a “high rate of speed” when it hit the pedestrian. The impact threw the teen approximately 25 metres.

The teenager suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Trending Now

Read more: Calgary teen in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

The driver of the Audi drove east down a nearby alley without any apparent attempts to stop. Police believe the sedan had two or three teenage males in it at the time of the incident, and the car is believed to have extensive damage to its front end following the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the collision, police said, but they are investigating speed as a possible factor.

CPS are asking anyone with information about the incident, including the identities of the driver or occupants of the black Audi, or anyone with video footage to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers.

