Calgary teen in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A Calgary teen is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s northwest on Wednesday.

Police arrived at 1019 1 Street N.W. at around 12:38 p.m. for reports of a hit and run involving a pedestrian and vehicle in front of Crescent Heights High School. According to the police, one youth was transported to the hospital in critical condition and officers have closed roads in the area to investigate the incident.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News the youth is a 14-year-old teenager. They said he was in serious but stable condition when paramedics took him to hospital.

Due to a collision, First Street N.W. is closed between 10 Avenue N.W. and 12 Avenue N.W.#yycroads #yyc pic.twitter.com/cptQ48z2ei — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) October 26, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…