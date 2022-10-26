Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Calgary teen in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted October 26, 2022 4:37 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. A Calgary teen is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city's northwest on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 9, 2020. A Calgary teen is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city's northwest on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh. JMC

A Calgary teen is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s northwest on Wednesday.

Police arrived at 1019 1 Street N.W. at around 12:38 p.m. for reports of a hit and run involving a pedestrian and vehicle in front of Crescent Heights High School. According to the police, one youth was transported to the hospital in critical condition and officers have closed roads in the area to investigate the incident.

An EMS spokesperson told Global News the youth is a 14-year-old teenager. They said he was in serious but stable condition when paramedics took him to hospital.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

 

Calgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceHit and RunCalgary EMSVehicle CollisionCalgary Hit-and-runCalgary pedestrian collisioncalgary vehicle collisionPedestrian Involved Collision
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers