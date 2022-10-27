B.C. government won’t support a bid for the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government says it will not support a bid for B.C. to host the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

In a statement, Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, said the province has been engaged in evaluating a potential bid but it does have the responsibility to weigh the benefits with the costs and possible risks of the project.

“There are billions of dollars in direct costs, and potential guarantee and indemnity liability risks on this project that could jeopardize our government’s ability to address pressures facing British Columbians right now,” Beare said in a statement. “Based on careful consideration, the Province is declining to support a bid.”

The vote came despite concerns raised in a City of Vancouver staff report on finances and a tight timeline to submit the bid to the International Olympic Committee by next February.

The chiefs of the four host nations — Líl̓wat,, Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh — appeared before the standing committee meeting in July, saying that supporting the Indigenous-led bid is an opportunity to act on government commitments of reconciliation.

However, Beare said “planning and hosting an event of this magnitude requires significant attention and resources.

“We have existing commitments to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2025 Invictus Games. These world-class events will bring the international spotlight to British Columbia, as well as economic benefits to support the province’s tourism-sector recovery for the next decade and beyond.”

She said the focus remains on cost of living, health care, housing, public safety and building a strong workforce.