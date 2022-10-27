Menu

Politics

B.C. government won’t support a bid for the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 2:59 pm
Click to play video: 'City of Vancouver report puts a damper on 2030 Winter Olympic bid'
City of Vancouver report puts a damper on 2030 Winter Olympic bid
Vancouver city council is hearing a report on the 2030 Winter Olympics bid Wednesday. The scathing report from city staff warns of a variety of risks, including financial. As Emily Lazatin reports, the potential host nations say supporting this bid would be another step towards reconciliation. – Jul 20, 2022

The provincial government says it will not support a bid for B.C. to host the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

In a statement, Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, said the province has been engaged in evaluating a potential bid but it does have the responsibility to weigh the benefits with the costs and possible risks of the project.

“There are billions of dollars in direct costs, and potential guarantee and indemnity liability risks on this project that could jeopardize our government’s ability to address pressures facing British Columbians right now,” Beare said in a statement. “Based on careful consideration, the Province is declining to support a bid.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver city council to continue support for Olympic bid'
Vancouver city council to continue support for Olympic bid

Read more: Vancouver city council approves next step in 2030 Olympic bid

In July, a Vancouver council committee voted by a 10 to 2 margin to continue to help four First Nations win the bid for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games.

The vote came despite concerns raised in a City of Vancouver staff report on finances and a tight timeline to submit the bid to the International Olympic Committee by next February.

The chiefs of the four host nations — Líl̓wat,MusqueamSquamish, and Tsleil-Waututh — appeared before the standing committee meeting in July, saying that supporting the Indigenous-led bid is an opportunity to act on government commitments of reconciliation.

However, Beare said “planning and hosting an event of this magnitude requires significant attention and resources.

“We have existing commitments to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2025 Invictus Games. These world-class events will bring the international spotlight to British Columbia, as well as economic benefits to support the province’s tourism-sector recovery for the next decade and beyond.”

She said the focus remains on cost of living, health care, housing, public safety and building a strong workforce.

