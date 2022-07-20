Vancouver city council set to review 2030 Olympic bid staff report

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver’s hopes of hosting the 2030 Olympic Winter Games is on thin ice with a damning staff report set to go before city council on Wednesday.

In the report, City of Vancouver staff cite tight timelines and cost as reasons why they can’t formally recommend that Vancouver become a host city again.

A formal bid needs to be submitted to the international Olympic committee in six months.

In comparison, the 2010 bid had six years.

The report also said council needs a clearer understanding of the proposed funding, operating, identification and governance models – none of which it has.

In 2021, Vancouver signed a memorandum of understanding with Whistler and four local First Nations to explore the feasibility of hosting the games.

The organizing committee recently released a comprehensive financial plan leaving taxpayers responsible for about $1 billion to $1.5 billion of an estimated $4-billion total cost.

The committee has budgeted to cover between $2.4 billion and $2.8 billion, covering the cost of planning, organizing and operations. These costs will be paid for through a share of the International Olympic Committee’s broadcast and sponsorship revenues, domestic sponsorship, ticketing, merchandise and other sources.

The Indigenous-led group, made up of the Líl̓wat, Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, is optimistic the province will come on board with support.

“We are listening to our people. We are listening to our communities. This includes our respective First Nations communities and the broader community,” Squamish Nation elected councillor Wilson Williams said.

“All the comparison is on 2010. The cost will not be the same. We are going to strategize. We know what the road ahead is. We didn’t expect a smooth sailing road. It is different. It is Indigenous-led and first of its kind.”

The local organizing committee says the bid offers a chance for reconciliation.

– with files from Global News’ Richard Zussman