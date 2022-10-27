Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woodstock, Ont. police conduct child pornography investigation, woman faces charges

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted October 27, 2022 9:13 am
Woodstock Police Service building View image in full screen
Woodstock, Ont., police service. Woodstock Police Service / Twitter

A Woodstock, Ont., woman is facing charges in a child pornography investigation.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant on a residence within the city with the help of the Woodstock Police Service internet child exploitation (ICE) unit, criminal investigations bureau, and with assistance from the community response unit.

Trending Now

MORE LOCAL NEWS: Police investigate theft of London, Ont. mayor’s Chain of Office

Holly Ipsen, 34, of Woodstock, was arrested and charged with distributing, possessing and accessing child pornography.

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing and is expected to return to court at a later date.

CrimeArrestChild PornographyIceChargesWoodstockInternet Child ExploitationWoodstock Police ServiceWoodstock Ontario
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers