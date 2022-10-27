Woodstock, Ont. police conduct child pornography investigation, woman faces charges

Send this page to someone via email

A Woodstock, Ont., woman is facing charges in a child pornography investigation.

On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant on a residence within the city with the help of the Woodstock Police Service internet child exploitation (ICE) unit, criminal investigations bureau, and with assistance from the community response unit.

Holly Ipsen, 34, of Woodstock, was arrested and charged with distributing, possessing and accessing child pornography.

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing and is expected to return to court at a later date.