2 people sent to hospital after SUV flips in north Edmonton

Police are investigating a crash in north Edmonton on Wednesday that saw an SUV rollover and land on its side, resulting in two people from the vehicle being taken to hospital.

According to police, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 133 Avenue and 66 Street at 4:45 p.m.

“It was reported to police that a white SUV flipped and landed on a bus shelter and live electric wires were present,” a police spokesperson said.

“Two people were reportedly transported to hospital. Injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.”

Police said crews were dispatched to the scene to deal with the electrical wires. They did not say what investigators believe led to the crash.