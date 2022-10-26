Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

2 people sent to hospital after SUV flips in north Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 10:22 pm
According to Edmonton police, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 133 Avenue and 66 Street at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
According to Edmonton police, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 133 Avenue and 66 Street at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2022. Global News

Police are investigating a crash in north Edmonton on Wednesday that saw an SUV rollover and land on its side, resulting in two people from the vehicle being taken to hospital.

According to police, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 133 Avenue and 66 Street at 4:45 p.m.

“It was reported to police that a white SUV flipped and landed on a bus shelter and live electric wires were present,” a police spokesperson said.

“Two people were reportedly transported to hospital. Injuries appear to be non-life threatening at this time.”

Police said crews were dispatched to the scene to deal with the electrical wires. They did not say what investigators believe led to the crash.

According to Edmonton police, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 133 Avenue and 66 Street at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
According to Edmonton police, officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the area of 133 Avenue and 66 Street at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2022. Global News
Related News
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSTrafficEdmonton TrafficNorth Edmonton CrashNorth Edmonton rollover
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers