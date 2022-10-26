Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Ermineskin crosswalk

See more sharing options

Edmonton police asked drivers to avoid an area in the Ermineskin community after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Police had closed off the area near 29 Avenue and 109 Street until further notice while they investigate. Both eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked and traffic was being detoured as of 9:30 a.m.

View image in full screen Edmonton emergency crews attend to a pedestrian who was hit by a car on Oct. 26, 2022. Global News

Earlier in the morning around 8 a.m., paramedics were at the scene, which happened in a crosswalk near Century Park Station.

AHS requested support from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services a short while later. One person was transported to hospital, with unknown injuries.

More to come…