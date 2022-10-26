Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by car in Ermineskin crosswalk

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted October 26, 2022 11:47 am
Edmonton police investigate after a car hit a pedestrian near Century Park Station. View image in full screen
Edmonton police investigate after a car hit a pedestrian near Century Park Station. Global News

Edmonton police asked drivers to avoid an area in the Ermineskin community after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning.

Police had closed off the area near 29 Avenue and 109 Street until further notice while they investigate. Both eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked and traffic was being detoured as of 9:30 a.m.

Emergency crews attending to a pedestrian who was hit by a car on Oct. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Edmonton emergency crews attend to a pedestrian who was hit by a car on Oct. 26, 2022. Global News

Earlier in the morning around 8 a.m., paramedics were at the scene, which happened in a crosswalk near Century Park Station.

Read more: Pedestrian killed in fatal collision in Leduc

AHS requested support from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services a short while later. One person was transported to hospital, with unknown injuries.

Read more: Ambulance involved in north Edmonton collision while responding to pedestrian hit by car

More to come…

