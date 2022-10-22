Pedestrian killed in fatal collision in Leduc

A collision involving a car and a pedestrian early Saturday morning in Leduc has left the pedestrian dead.
RCMP responded around 5:30 a.m. to the area of Highway 2, north of Highway 625.
“As a result of this collision, the pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene,” RCMP said in a news release.
Police did not release any further information about the victim.
Southbound traffic is being rerouted so a traffic investigation can take place.
