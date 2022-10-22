Menu

Traffic

Pedestrian killed in fatal collision in Leduc

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 22, 2022 11:36 am
RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

A collision involving a car and a pedestrian early Saturday morning in Leduc has left the pedestrian dead.

RCMP responded around 5:30 a.m. to the area of Highway 2, north of Highway 625.

“As a result of this collision, the pedestrian was declared deceased at the scene,” RCMP said in a news release.

Read more: 22-year-old pedestrian killed in collision along Edmonton’s Fort Road

Police did not release any further information about the victim.

Southbound traffic is being rerouted so a traffic investigation can take place.

RCMPCollisionFatal CollisionCar crashLeducpedestrian deadLeduc fatal collision
