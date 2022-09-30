22-year-old pedestrian killed in collision along Edmonton’s Fort Road

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while walking in northeast Edmonton Thursday night.

Just before 9:15 p.m., police said they received a report of an injured pedestrian on southbound Fort Road at 134A Avenue.

Police said a Cadillac CTS reportedly struck the pedestrian while he was walking west across the traffic lanes of Fort Road.

Police said the 22-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not in a crosswalk at the time, according to police.

Officers said the 35-year-old man driving the Cadillac stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Police do not believe alcohol was a factor on the driver’s behalf.

The Edmonton Police Service’s Major Collision Investigations Section (MCIS) is investigating the fatality.

View image in full screen A 22-year-old pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle along Fort Road in northeast Edmonton Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Global News

In a news release just before 1 a.m. Friday, police said the southbound lanes of Fort Road were closed between 137 Avenue and 134 Avenue. The road was reopened shortly after 2 a.m.

Anyone with dashcam footage or any other information about the collision is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.