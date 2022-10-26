Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Truck from fatal Notre Dame Avenue hit and run found: Winnipeg police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 7:12 pm
Winnipeg police on-scene Monday morning at Keewatin Street and Notre Dame Avenue, where a hit and run occurred.
Winnipeg police on-scene Monday morning at Keewatin Street and Notre Dame Avenue, where a hit and run occurred. Global News

Police say they’ve found a truck believed to be involved in a hit and run that killed a man in Winnipeg this week, but they’re still working to find the driver.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday at Keewatin Street and Notre Dame Avenue.

Read more: Early-morning hit and run victim dies, Winnipeg police say

A 56-year-old man from Winnipeg was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

At the time investigators said they were looking for a white or light-coloured SUV that had fled the scene after the crash.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police investigate the scene of a fatal late-night hit and run'
Winnipeg police investigate the scene of a fatal late-night hit and run

On Wednesday police said a truck they believe to be involved in the crash was found abandoned in the first 100 block of Scotswood Drive Tuesday.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The truck, a white 2019 Hyundai Tucson, had been damaged and appears to have hit another car parked on Scotswood Drive after the fatal crash, police say.

Read more: Winnipeg woman, 40, hospitalized after hit and run Friday: police

Investigators are asking for help identifying the driver as well as any areas where the truck may have travelled around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information, including dashcam video or doorbell/home security video is asked to call police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-876-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Fatal collisions up in Winnipeg'
Fatal collisions up in Winnipeg
Winnipeg policeFatal CollisionHit and RunFatal Hit And RunSuspect VehicleNotre Dame AvenueKeewatin StreetWinniepg CrimeScotswood Drive
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers