Truck from fatal Notre Dame Avenue hit and run found: Winnipeg police

Police say they’ve found a truck believed to be involved in a hit and run that killed a man in Winnipeg this week, but they’re still working to find the driver.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Monday at Keewatin Street and Notre Dame Avenue.

A 56-year-old man from Winnipeg was rushed to hospital in critical condition where he later died.

At the time investigators said they were looking for a white or light-coloured SUV that had fled the scene after the crash.

On Wednesday police said a truck they believe to be involved in the crash was found abandoned in the first 100 block of Scotswood Drive Tuesday.

The truck, a white 2019 Hyundai Tucson, had been damaged and appears to have hit another car parked on Scotswood Drive after the fatal crash, police say.

Investigators are asking for help identifying the driver as well as any areas where the truck may have travelled around the time of the crash.

Anyone with information, including dashcam video or doorbell/home security video is asked to call police at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-876-TIPS.