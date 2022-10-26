Suspect in custody faces multiple drug and weapons charges: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday Oct 24, Winnipeg Police Service opened an investigation into a adult male suspected of drug trafficking, and may be in possession of a firearm in Winnipeg’s North End.

On Wednesday at approximately 2:00 a.m. General Patrol officers observed the suspect operating an electric bicycle near McGregor Street and Burrows Avenue and proceeded to stop the man as he was found to be violating the Highway Traffic Act.

In a release, officials reported when officers stopped the 37-year-old suspect he initially provided officers with an incorrect name and fled the scene after becoming uncooperative, damaging a police cruiser in the process.

After traveling a short distance the suspect abandoned the bike and continued to flee on foot. After receiving assistance from Central and East Districts officers, the Tactical Support and K9 unit, the suspect was found in the 500 block of Alfred Street and taken into custody without incident.

Police seized a number of items during the arrest including,

A loaded sawed-off .22 caliber rifle

.22 caliber ammunition x 22

Approximately 28 grams of cocaine

Approximately one gram of fentanyl

Roughly $485 in cash

The suspect remains in custody, and has been charged with 11 counts of drug, weapon, and obstruction of justice charges.