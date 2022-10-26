Menu

Crime

Suspect in custody faces multiple drug and weapons charges: Winnipeg police

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 4:11 pm
Police tape cordons off a crime scene View image in full screen
A Winnipeg man is facing mulitple drug and weapons offences after being arrested on Oct 26, 2022. ROY

On Monday Oct 24, Winnipeg Police Service opened an investigation into a adult male suspected of drug trafficking, and may be in possession of a firearm in Winnipeg’s North End.

On Wednesday at approximately 2:00 a.m. General Patrol officers observed the suspect operating an electric bicycle near McGregor Street and Burrows Avenue and proceeded to stop the man as he was found to be violating the Highway Traffic Act.

Read more: Vancouver man facing drug charges after ‘rescue’ from Winnipeg balcony

In a release, officials reported when officers stopped the 37-year-old suspect he initially provided officers with an incorrect name and fled the scene after becoming uncooperative, damaging a police cruiser in the process.

After traveling a short distance the suspect abandoned the bike and continued to flee on foot. After receiving assistance from Central and East Districts officers, the Tactical Support and K9 unit, the suspect was found in the 500 block of Alfred Street and taken into custody without incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police seized a number of items during the arrest including,

  • A loaded sawed-off .22 caliber rifle
  • .22 caliber ammunition x 22
  • Approximately 28 grams of cocaine
  • Approximately one gram of fentanyl
  • Roughly $485 in cash

The suspect remains in custody, and has been charged with 11 counts of drug, weapon, and obstruction of justice charges.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police announce massive $6 million drug bust'
Winnipeg police announce massive $6 million drug bust
