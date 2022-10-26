Menu

Crime

RCMP seek white panel van in alleged attempted child luring in Merritt, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 5:11 pm
Anyone with information about this van is asked to contact Merritt RCMP.
RCMP in Merritt, B.C., are looking for a white van involved in an alleged attempt to lure children at a local 7-Eleven.

Police say the van pulled in to the convenience store on Nicola Avenue around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two men inside the vehicle then allegedly tried to lure a pair of young girls into the van, Merritt RCMP said in a media release.

The girls refused, and the van drove away eastbound on Nicola Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information about this van is asked to contact Merritt RCMP. View image in full screen
Investigators are now looking for a white panel van with ladders attached to the roof.

Photos provided by police appear to show a large domestic van with mud or rust stains on the passenger side.

Anyone who sees the van is asked not to approach it and call police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.

