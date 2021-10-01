Menu

Crime

New Westminster, B.C. man convicted of child luring, pornography

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted October 1, 2021 6:21 pm
A New Westminster, B.C. man has been convicted of child luring and possessing child pornography. View image in full screen
A New Westminster, B.C. man has been convicted of child luring and possessing child pornography. Global News

A New Westminster, B.C., man has been convicted of child luring and possessing child pornography after a year-long investigation by New Westminster police.

Daniel Blain, 44, was convicted on the charges filed after his arrest in July 2020.

New Westminster police say the man targeted children online for sexual exploitation, and are urging parents to exercise caution.

“These charges coincide with a recommendation that we typically make around the start of the school year, and that is to double-check your social media privacy settings and speak with kids about how to stay safe online,” Sgt. Sanjay Kumar said in a Friday news release.

“Strangers can find out a lot about where you work, where you live, and information about your kids from a public-facing social media account.”

The investigation into Blain’s activities spanned international borders, police say, in co-operation with the B.C. Integrated Child Exploitation Unit and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

