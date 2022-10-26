Menu

Health

Nurse practitioners call for changes to help with family doctor shortage

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted October 26, 2022 3:33 pm
Representatives from the Nurse Practitioner Association of Alberta call on Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP to allow nurse practitioners to open their own practices on Oct. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Representatives from the Nurse Practitioner Association of Alberta call on Premier Danielle Smith and the UCP to allow nurse practitioners to open their own practices on Oct. 26, 2022. Global News

Nurse practitioners (NPs) in Alberta want to be able to act as primary care doctors, but the primary care network (PCN) model and subpar pay prevents them from doing so.

That’s according to Susan Prendergast, president of the Nurse Practitioner Association of Alberta (NPAA).

The group gathered outside of the Alberta Legislature to call on Premier Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party to make changes to the system so NPs can better use their skills.

Read more: Nurse practitioner filling gap left by doctor shortage in Lumby, B.C.

Prendergast said about one in four Albertans are without a dedicated primary care doctor, though the number may be as high as 34 per cent.

“NPs have been shown to provide excellent care that’s considered equal to our physician colleagues,” said Prendergast.

“We can assess, diagnose, order and interpret tests, prescribe medications, refer and receive referrals.”

Read more: New Brunswick adding 32 nurse practitioners to improve primary care access

However, they can only do so if they’re hired by a PCN and Prendergast said that puts barriers up for patients.

“We are only able to be paid as an employee of a business, so we can be hired by a primary care network and be paid as a nurse practitioner to serve the primary care network’s patients.”

“Many employees that are in most primary care roles actually cannot look after their own patients. They share patients with other providers and that limits access to those that are unattached.”

Trending Now

Prendergast also said the salary for NPs working in a PCN is not good.

“Currently, we’re limited to working in a restricted manner for a wage that undermines our significant education experience and scope,” she said.

“We’ve asked for a salary-based model, so that we are able to continue to provide comprehensive, holistic, non-episodic care if necessary. But we are asking for equitable reimbursement.

“That does include overhead, because if a PCN wishes to employ a nurse practitioner or have us join their team, we need to be able to contribute financially.”

Karen Parker, vice-president of the NPAA, said the primary care physician shortage worsens health for all Albertans and NPs can help.

“We are in a position to significantly stabilize, improve access and also support the planning for access to primary care in the future,” said Parker.

Prendergast said though conversations with Smith have been fruitful, she wants Albertans to reach out to their MLAs in support of the NPAA’s ask.

More to come.

Read more: Lethbridge County council commits $15K toward doctor recruitment

Alberta healthUnited Conservative PartyAlberta Health CareFamily DoctorDanielle Smithnurse practitionersalberta family doctoralberta family doctor shortageNPAAnurse practitioner association of alberta
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

