Nurse practitioners call for changes to help with family doctor shortage

Send this page to someone via email

Nurse practitioners (NPs) in Alberta want to be able to act as primary care doctors, but the primary care network (PCN) model and subpar pay prevents them from doing so.

That’s according to Susan Prendergast, president of the Nurse Practitioner Association of Alberta (NPAA).

The group gathered outside of the Alberta Legislature to call on Premier Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party to make changes to the system so NPs can better use their skills.

Prendergast said about one in four Albertans are without a dedicated primary care doctor, though the number may be as high as 34 per cent.

“NPs have been shown to provide excellent care that’s considered equal to our physician colleagues,” said Prendergast.

Story continues below advertisement

“We can assess, diagnose, order and interpret tests, prescribe medications, refer and receive referrals.”

Read more: New Brunswick adding 32 nurse practitioners to improve primary care access

However, they can only do so if they’re hired by a PCN and Prendergast said that puts barriers up for patients.

“We are only able to be paid as an employee of a business, so we can be hired by a primary care network and be paid as a nurse practitioner to serve the primary care network’s patients.”

“Many employees that are in most primary care roles actually cannot look after their own patients. They share patients with other providers and that limits access to those that are unattached.”

Prendergast also said the salary for NPs working in a PCN is not good.

1:42 Lethbridge doctors struggling to meet patient demand

“Currently, we’re limited to working in a restricted manner for a wage that undermines our significant education experience and scope,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve asked for a salary-based model, so that we are able to continue to provide comprehensive, holistic, non-episodic care if necessary. But we are asking for equitable reimbursement.

“That does include overhead, because if a PCN wishes to employ a nurse practitioner or have us join their team, we need to be able to contribute financially.”

2:04 Doctor shortage leaves thousands of Albertans without a family physician

Karen Parker, vice-president of the NPAA, said the primary care physician shortage worsens health for all Albertans and NPs can help.

“We are in a position to significantly stabilize, improve access and also support the planning for access to primary care in the future,” said Parker.

Prendergast said though conversations with Smith have been fruitful, she wants Albertans to reach out to their MLAs in support of the NPAA’s ask.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.