Okanagan weather: Mixed bag of sun, clouds and rain this week

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Heavy rain is in the forecast for Metro Vancouver, but B.C.’s Southern Interior will have considerably drier conditions.

According to Environment Canada, a vigorous frontal system will drench the South Coast with 50 mm of rain on Thursday, with winds of 50 to 70 km/h also in the forecast.

However, for the Okanagan and Shuwap, this week’s forecast is calling for a mixed bag of sun, clouds and showers.

Below are Environment Canada’s forecast for cities in the Southern Interior.

2:45 Kelowna Weather Forecast: October 25

Salmon Arm

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 10 C, low 5 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C, low 9 C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C, low 7 C.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 12 C, low 9 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain. High 11 C, low 3 C.

Vernon

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C, low 5 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, with a 40 per cent chance of overnight showers. High 12 C, low 8 C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C, low 6 C.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 12 C, low 7 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C, low 3 C.

2:29 La Nina could mean colder, snowier winter in the Okanagan

Kelowna

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 9 C, low 5 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, with a 40 per cent chance of overnight showers. High 12 C, low 8 C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C, low 6 C.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 12 C, low 7 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C, low 3 C.

2:32 B.C. evening weather forecast: Oct. 25

Penticton

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C, low 6 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, with a 40 per cent chance of overnight showers. High 12 C, low 8 C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C, low 6 C.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 12 C, low 7 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C, low 3 C.

Osoyoos

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C, low 6 C.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds, with a 40 per cent chance of overnight showers. High 12 C, low 8 C.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High 12 C, low 6 C.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 12 C, low 7 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 to 60 per cent chance of showers. High 13 C, low 3 C.

2:02 Alberta’s extended summer weather affecting wildlife migratory and fall behaviour