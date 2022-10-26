Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Emergencies Act inquiry a federal matter, not a provincial one, Doug Ford says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2022 11:36 am
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks inside the legislature, in Toronto on Wednesday September 14, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks inside the legislature, in Toronto on Wednesday September 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Emergencies Act inquiry is a federal proceeding into the federal government’s use of the act, and not a provincial issue.

His comments in question period at Ontario’s legislature come as he’s fighting a summons to testify at the inquiry.

Ford says the inquiry is a policing matter and not a political one.

The Public Order Emergency Commission is examining the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to end the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa and Windsor last winter.

Trending Now

Read more: Ontario files court documents to stop Doug Ford testimony at Emergencies Act inquiry

The commission summoned Ford and then-solicitor general Sylvia Jones on Monday to testify.

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyers for Ford and Jones filed an application for judicial review yesterday that seeks to quash the summons, citing parliamentary privilege.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.

Doug FordFreedom ConvoyEmergencies ActOttawa protestsEmergencies Act inquiryDoug Ford Emergencies ActsummonsEmergencies Act OttawaWindsor Protests
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers