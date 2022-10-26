Emergencies Act inquiry a federal matter, not a provincial one, Doug Ford says

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the Emergencies Act inquiry is a federal proceeding into the federal government’s use of the act, and not a provincial issue.

His comments in question period at Ontario’s legislature come as he’s fighting a summons to testify at the inquiry.

Ford says the inquiry is a policing matter and not a political one.

The Public Order Emergency Commission is examining the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to end the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa and Windsor last winter.

The commission summoned Ford and then-solicitor general Sylvia Jones on Monday to testify.

Story continues below advertisement

Lawyers for Ford and Jones filed an application for judicial review yesterday that seeks to quash the summons, citing parliamentary privilege.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.