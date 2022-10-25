Premier Doug Ford no show at Question Period, avoids Emergency Act questions

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has not shown up for question period at the legislature today after it emerged that he’s challenging a summons to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry in Ottawa.

Ford and former Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are fighting the summons to appear at the Public Order Emergency Commission.

The inquiry is examining the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act three weeks into the so-called Freedom Convoy protests that occupied downtown Ottawa and stopped incoming traffic at the border in Windsor, Ont.

During question period at Ontario’s legislature today, NDP legislator Joel Harden asked why Ford refuses to testify.

Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the matter is a policing one, the province has supplied documents to the Public Order Emergency Commission and two senior bureaucrats are set to testify.

Last week Ford told reporters he had not been asked to appear at the inquiry, but lawyers for the commission say the premier and Jones refused repeated requests to appear voluntarily.