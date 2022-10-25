Menu

Politics

Premier Doug Ford no show at Question Period, avoids Emergency Act questions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2022 12:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Emergencies Act inquiry centres on failures of Ottawa police as 1st week of testimony wraps'
Emergencies Act inquiry centres on failures of Ottawa police as 1st week of testimony wraps
WATCH ABOVE: Emergencies Act inquiry centres on failures of Ottawa police as 1st week of testimony wraps.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford has not shown up for question period at the legislature today after it emerged that he’s challenging a summons to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry in Ottawa.

Ford and former Solicitor General Sylvia Jones are fighting the summons to appear at the Public Order Emergency Commission.

The inquiry is examining the federal government’s decision to invoke the Emergencies Act three weeks into the so-called Freedom Convoy protests that occupied downtown Ottawa and stopped incoming traffic at the border in Windsor, Ont.

Trending Now

During question period at Ontario’s legislature today, NDP legislator Joel Harden asked why Ford refuses to testify.

Read more: Emergencies Act inquiry: ‘Tension’ between police, oversight board over lack of plan

Government House Leader Paul Calandra says the matter is a policing one, the province has supplied documents to the Public Order Emergency Commission and two senior bureaucrats are set to testify.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week Ford told reporters he had not been asked to appear at the inquiry, but lawyers for the commission say the premier and Jones refused repeated requests to appear voluntarily.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

