Van stolen in Kitchener, recovered in London with more than $100K worth of auto parts inside

Waterloo Regional Police say thousands of dollars worth of car parts were found in a van that had been stolen in Kitchener recently.
According to police, the van was reported stolen on Monday by a Kitchener business located near Bleams Road and Otonabee Drive.
Police say they tracked the stolen vehicle down the highway in London, Ont.
When officers got inside the van, they found what police described as a large number of suspected stolen tires and rims worth around $135,000.
Police say the investigation remains underway and anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
