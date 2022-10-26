Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kitchener man arrested after explosives found in Waterloo home

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 9:41 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo Regional Police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

A Kitchener man was arrested after an explosive device was found at a home in Waterloo on Monday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to a home on Lester Street after an explosive device had been found inside.

Read more: Teen arrested in connection to buy-and-sell robbery in Cambridge, Ont.

The special response unit soon arrived at the scene to safely remove the potential explosives from the home.

Trending Now

A Kitchener man was arrested and is facing several charges including making or possessing explosives for an unlawful purpose and failing to comply with judicial release order.

Read more: ‘I was only going 150’ Kitchener man tells OPP after being clocked at 200 km/h

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is not over and anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeKitchener man arrestedLester Street waterlooExplosives waterloo homeWaterloo explosives lester street
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers