Kitchener man arrested after explosives found in Waterloo home

A Kitchener man was arrested after an explosive device was found at a home in Waterloo on Monday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to a home on Lester Street after an explosive device had been found inside.

The special response unit soon arrived at the scene to safely remove the potential explosives from the home.

A Kitchener man was arrested and is facing several charges including making or possessing explosives for an unlawful purpose and failing to comply with judicial release order.

Police say the investigation is not over and anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.