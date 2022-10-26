Menu

Comments

Crime

University of Calgary campus briefly locked down while police investigate report of man with knife

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 26, 2022 12:52 am
Police vehicles are seen at the University of Calgary's main campus on Oct. 25, 2022. View image in full screen
Police vehicles are seen at the University of Calgary's main campus on Oct. 25, 2022. Global News

Police continue to search for a suspect but say a lockdown at the University of Calgary’s main campus has been lifted after they received reports involving a man with a knife on Tuesday night.

Police did not say if anyone was threatened nor did they provide further details about what was reported to them.

According to police, the campus was put into lockdown mode at 8:25 p.m. The lockdown was lifted about an hour later once investigators said they believed the suspect was no longer on campus.

READ MORE: Teen arrested at Hamilton school after alleged threats spur lockdown

Police did not provide a description of the suspect but noted they have yet to make an arrest. They said officers are reviewing surveillance video and an investigation is ongoing.

A spokesperson for the university issued a statement to Global News saying anyone who saw the suspect should call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line.

“For students, faculty or staff impacted by the presence of a suspect who is no longer on campus, we encourage you to reach out to Student Wellness Services and Staff Wellness for support,” the spokesperson said.

