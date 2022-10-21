Teen arrested at Westdale secondary after lockdown, alleged threats involving firearm

See more sharing options

A 17-year-old may be facing charges following an incident at Westdale Secondary School that put the learning facility into hold and secure.

Hamilton Police says the school was closed just before noon Friday amid reports a student at the high school received threats involving a firearm.

Investigators have not yet revealed any charges and would not confirm if the accused was a student with Westdale due to an ongoing investigation.

Police say they have also not yet confirmed the existence of a firearm in the matter.

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to Hamilton Police or Crime Stoppers.