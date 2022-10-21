Menu

Crime

Teacher faces charges in sex assault investigation connected with St. Catharines school

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 21, 2022 9:14 am
Niagara police have arrested a DSBN teacher in connection with an alleged sex assault at a St. Catharines school. View image in full screen
Niagara police have arrested a DSBN teacher in connection with an alleged sex assault at a St. Catharines school. The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon

A suspended Niagara teacher is facing multiple charges in connection with a sexual assault investigation at a St. Catharines school that began in May.

Niagara police say the suspect was arrested in Calgary, Alta., on Tuesday after departing Ontario around the time a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued by a judge.

Niagara police investigate assault involving students from two Grimsby schools

Detectives have since returned to the Niagara Region city with the 53-year-old man who faces four sexual assault offences and four charges for sexual exploitation of a youth.

The incidents are related to just a single individual, according to investigators, with no evidence of any other potential victims.

Trending Now

The man, Lorne John Gocking, was in the employ of the District School Board of Niagara at St. Catharines Collegiate Secondary School on Catherine Street in May when the investigation began.

Anyone with information on the matter can reach our Niagara Police or Crime Stoppers.

