Crime

Niagara police investigate assault involving students from two Grimsby schools

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 20, 2022 6:04 pm
Niagara Police say they are trying to obtain pictures and/or videos of a lunch-hour fight between two teen girls in Grimsby. View image in full screen
Niagara Police say they are trying to obtain pictures and/or videos of a lunch-hour fight between two teen girls in Grimsby. Don Mitchell / Global News

A teen is facing an assault charge following a “disturbance” between two high school students at a shopping centre parking lot in Grimsby, Ont., last week.

Niagara Regional Police Service said one youth “slapped and punched” another outside a McDonalds on Livingstone Avenue near St. Andrews Avenue during the noon hour last Friday.

Investigators say the girls were students at West Niagara Secondary School and Blessed Trinity Secondary School.

“Upon arrival, officers learned the disturbance involved two female youths who were known to one and other,” police said in a release.

Read more: 2 sent to hospital after rollover crash in Niagara Region

“Both youths attend the nearby secondary schools and were on their lunch break when the altercation occurred.”

The victim sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention, according to authorities.

Police believe there may be photos or video of the incident in circulation and are calling on people who were in a crowd of bystanders to come forward with the footage.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

AssaultNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara RegionGrimsbyNiagara Region newsteen fightstudent fightblessed trinity secondary schoollivingstone avenueNiagara region assaultwest niagara secondary school
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

