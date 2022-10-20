Niagara police investigate assault involving students from two Grimsby schools

See more sharing options

A teen is facing an assault charge following a “disturbance” between two high school students at a shopping centre parking lot in Grimsby, Ont., last week.

Niagara Regional Police Service said one youth “slapped and punched” another outside a McDonalds on Livingstone Avenue near St. Andrews Avenue during the noon hour last Friday.

Investigators say the girls were students at West Niagara Secondary School and Blessed Trinity Secondary School.

“Upon arrival, officers learned the disturbance involved two female youths who were known to one and other,” police said in a release.

“Both youths attend the nearby secondary schools and were on their lunch break when the altercation occurred.”

The victim sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention, according to authorities.

Police believe there may be photos or video of the incident in circulation and are calling on people who were in a crowd of bystanders to come forward with the footage.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.