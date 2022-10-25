Woman, teen girl face charges in weekend shooting inside downtown Hamilton residence

See more sharing options

A woman and teen girl are facing charges in connection with a shooting that sent an 18-year-old to hospital early Sunday afternoon.

The pair now join a 22-year-old man who was charged Monday after shots were fired in a residence around 1 p.m. near George and Caroline streets.

Both females, 19 and 17, are facing robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault charges.

The victim, believed to have been targeted, suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot.

Investigators say another man, a 19-year-old, is outstanding and facing similar charges.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday.

Police are seeking witnesses and security camera footage from the area.

Anyone with information on either shooting can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.