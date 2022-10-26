Manitoba boy who had hockey cards stolen gets chance to watch favourite team play

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba boy whose family says was overjoyed by the response of strangers who reached out to help him rebuild a collection of hockey cards stolen by bullies, had yet another surprise this week.

Carleen Denell Fosseneuve took to Facebook last week to ask for help after she said her grandson, seven-year-old Wynston Martin, had his “prized hockey card collection” stolen out of his hands while waiting for the bus.

“As a family we were thinking, how could we help Wynston to get his cards rebuilt — which was the main concern — and just to help Wynston feel better and feel OK again,” Fosseneuve told 680 CJOB last Friday.

“Because his little heart was really hurt when he lost his collection.”

Story continues below advertisement

3:51 Bullying Awareness & Prevention Week in Manitoba

In her post, Fosseneuve asked anyone who had a few hockey cards they could donate to reach out.

The family from Opaskwayak Cree Nation has since been blown away by the response, she said.

Fosseneuve says Wynston has received messages of support – and cards – from across Canada and the U.S.

A major hockey card producer has even offered to replace some of Wynston’s lost cards, she added.

3:31 John Shannon on the Jets: October 25

“I think a lot of people share that joy of card collecting, and just that hockey spirit that everybody has for watching their favourite teams,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The outpouring of support and kindness — it’s been really overwhelming.”

But the surprises weren’t done for Wynston.

During the interview, Richard Cloutier and Julie Buckingham, hosts of 680 CJOB’s The News, told Fosseneuve the station had organized a trip to Winnipeg for Wynston to watch the Jets play his favourite team, the St. Louis Blues.

4:53 Jets’ Adam Lowry once again partnering with Toba Centre

Fosseneuve told Global News after the game Wynston was in awe to watch the Blues play live and in person with family members at Canada Life Centre Monday night, even though his team lost 4-0 to the Winnipeg Jets.

“This is amazing, the utter spirit of hockey, the love of the game,” she said of the support Wynston has received since she made her post.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are so thankful for the messages and output of love that you’ve shared with Wynston.

“We’re so appreciative of all of the love.”