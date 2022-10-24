Huge third period, perfect Hellebuyck help Jets blank Blues 4-0

Send this page to someone via email

Now that’s how you close out a game.

With just a one-goal margin heading to the third period, the Winnipeg Jets absolutely dominated the final 20 minutes en route to a 4-0 win over the St. Louis Blues.

Neither side was able to find the back of the net in the first period but Connor Hellebuyck and Thomas Greiss were kept busy as both teams had 13 shots on goal, with the Blues having the more dangerous chances.

Each team had multiple power plays come and go as the game passed the midway point, which is right around the time the Jets finally broke the deadlock.

With Mark Scheifele parked in front of Greiss, Josh Morrissey rocketed a pass from the point right to Scheifele’s stick. The Jets centreman deftly tucked the puck around the outstretched pad of Greiss to open the scoring at the 10:30 mark. It was Scheifele’s team-leading fourth goal of the season.

The game remained 1-0 heading to the third when Winnipeg pressed hard to build on the lead. They strung together a number of high quality chances but could not beat the St. Louis netminder despite outshooting the Blues 8-1 in the first six minutes of the period.

The dam finally burst at the 10:38 mark when Sam Gagner blasted a feed from Kyle Connor five-hole on Greiss for his third goal of the season.

Any hope of a Blues comeback was snuffed out a few minutes later when Adam Lowry found Morgan Barron alone in front of the net, and Barron buried it as a stick-check from a Blues defender broke his stick.

Despite being down by three, the Blues decided to pull the goalie with just over two minutes left. Cole Perfetti hit the empty net with 1:34 to go for his first goal of the season.

Winnipeg outshot the Blues 22-7 in the final frame to hand St. Louis its first regulation loss of the season.

Hellebuyck made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season as Winnipeg improves to 3-3 on the season. Next up is a visit to Los Angeles Thursday night.