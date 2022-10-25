Menu

Crime

2020 shooting linked to Richmond double homicide months later: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 4:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators called to Richmond home after two bodies found'
Homicide investigators called to Richmond home after two bodies found
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to a Richmond neighbourhood, after two bodies were found inside a home after a fire. Aaron McArthur reports – Mar 19, 2021

Police say they have linked a 2021 Richmond double homicide to a series of Metro Vancouver shootings that took place months earlier.

First responders found brothers 25-year-old Chaten and 23-year-old Joban Dhindsa of Richmond dead in the wreckage of a structure fire in 22000 block of Rathburn Drive on March 19, 2021.

Read more: Homicide team called to Richmond, B.C., after 2 people found dead in burned home

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says they had injuries indicating their deaths weren’t accidental.

Trending Now

At the time, IHIT described the killings as targeted and that the men had links to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

On Tuesday, IHIT said it had obtained new information linking the deaths to prior reported shootings.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Richmond double homicide victims identified as brothers with links to gang conflict

Police highlighted a shots-fired call on Dec. 3, 2020, in the 4500 block of No. 3 Road, in which they focused on three suspect vehicles: a black Volkswagen Jetta, a silver Audi and a black Ranger Rover they are now seeking information about.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the homicides is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

