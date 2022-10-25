2020 shooting linked to Richmond double homicide months later: police

See more sharing options

Police say they have linked a 2021 Richmond double homicide to a series of Metro Vancouver shootings that took place months earlier.

First responders found brothers 25-year-old Chaten and 23-year-old Joban Dhindsa of Richmond dead in the wreckage of a structure fire in 22000 block of Rathburn Drive on March 19, 2021.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says they had injuries indicating their deaths weren’t accidental.

At the time, IHIT described the killings as targeted and that the men had links to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

On Tuesday, IHIT said it had obtained new information linking the deaths to prior reported shootings.

Police highlighted a shots-fired call on Dec. 3, 2020, in the 4500 block of No. 3 Road, in which they focused on three suspect vehicles: a black Volkswagen Jetta, a silver Audi and a black Ranger Rover they are now seeking information about.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the homicides is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.