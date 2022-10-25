Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Record low voter turnout draws concern in London, Ont.

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted October 25, 2022 4:07 pm
It appears the vast majority of Londoners were not compelled to vote in Monday's municipal election after the city drew a record low voter turnout. View image in full screen
It appears the vast majority of Londoners were not compelled to vote in Monday's municipal election after the city drew a record low voter turnout. Chris Young / The Canadian Press

It appears the vast majority of Londoners could not be bothered to vote in Monday’s municipal election after the city recorded a new low for voter turnout.

Initial estimates from the City of London’s website pegs voter turnout at roughly 25 per cent. The last municipal election, in 2018, drew a voter turnout of 39 per cent, while 2014 drew 43 per cent.

Read more: Ontario municipal election 2022: London results

Beyond who won and who lost, for Jacquie Newman, a political scientist at King’s University College, voter turnout is the real story of London’s 2022 election.

“It would appear that a lot of Londoners didn’t feel that they had a particular stake in this campaign and showed that by not showing up at the polls,” Newman said.

Story continues below advertisement

Newman says this year’s campaign lacked a galvanizing issue to get voters to the polls, such as bus rapid transit in 2018 and concerns about the Fontana 8, a voting bloc centred around former Mayor Joe Fontana, in the election prior.

“Unfortunately, homelessness and housing affordability didn’t really provide that, and it didn’t help also that the candidates didn’t really frame themselves as being widely divergent on those issues,” Newman said.

“It really does end up being people looking at this and going kind of, ‘meh.'”

Mayor-elect Josh Morgan says he expected to see a lower voter turnout than previous elections after similar showings during recent provincial and federal races, adding that “municipal’s always the lowest of the three.”

Trending Now

Morgan says the low turnout leaves him and his council colleagues with “important work to do.”

Story continues below advertisement

“To reach out to Londoners across the city, to involve them in the decision-making of our council, to ensure that we do a lot of outreach when we bring forward major new policies and initiatives to align those with the priorities of Londoners,” Morgan added.

“The people who participated in the election are the ones who did, but all Londoners deserve a voice and a say at this next city council.”

Read more: Fatigue, non competitive local Ontario races contribute to low voter turnout: experts

Early numbers from the Association of Municipalities of Ontario show 36 per cent turnout across the 301 of 444 municipalities that held local elections Monday.

Voter turnout in Ontario’s 2018 municipal elections was 38.3 per cent provincially, the lowest among municipal election turnouts recorded since 1982.

— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Breaking down the municipal election'
Breaking down the municipal election
OntarioLondonElection ResultsVoter Turnoutmuncipal electionLondon election results25 per centRecord low voter turnot
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers