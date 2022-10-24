Ontario municipal election 2022: London results

Monday Oct. 24 is voting day in Ontario, with municipal elections held across the province.

Polls close at 8 p.m. and results will be posted as soon as they become available.

After 11 years in politics, London, Ont., mayor Ed Holder announced back in May that he would not be seeking re-election in the fall, retiring from the profession all together.

Holder was elected as London’s 64th mayor during the October 2018 municipal election, after serving two terms as London West MP from 2008 to 2015.

During that time, Holder also served as the Federal Minister of Science and Technology.

Before entering politics he was the president of Stevenson & Hunt Insurance Brokers and served on the board of the London Chamber of Commerce.

Following his announcement, Holder told Global News that he was not sure he could serve another four years as mayor with the commitment it requires given some recent health issues.

“It’s made me think about this last three and a half years and what the role of a mayor requires,” he said. “You have got to run 100 miles an hour, and you have got to do 70 hours a week. That’s absolutely true, and I suppose what’s happened in the last while is if I were going to commit to another term of four years, can I with certainty make that guarantee to Londoners? And I wasn’t sure that I could.”

The opportunity to serve as Mayor has truly been the honour of a life-time.

Deputy mayor Josh Morgan, who’s name now sits on the mayoral ballot for the city’s top job, praised Holder for his accomplished career, saying his volunteerism has been recognized with more than two dozen awards including the Canada 125 medal, the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal, and the sovereign’s medal for volunteerism.

Ten candidates are now vying for the mayor’s office, former London-Fanshawe MPP Khalil Ramal.

However, the winner of the Forest City’s mayoral race will find themselves in uncharted territory as so-called strong mayor powers may hit the decision-making table in London.

The province-granted powers are already set to give the mayors of Ottawa and Toronto the power to veto certain bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities such as housing construction. In these situations, council can still override the veto with a two-thirds majority.

Mayors will also be given the responsibility to prepare budget, appoint the city’s chief administrative staff officer and hire or fire department heads.

Recently, premier Doug Ford announced that his government intends to expand these powers as a way to get more housing built amid a housing crisis, to boost housing supply across the province.

However, the possibility of expanding this legislation to London was not very well received by some members of the current council including Ward 2 Coun. Shawn Lewis and Ward 4 Coun. Jesse Helmer.

Ford said that the extension of strong-mayor powers to other cities, including London, will be decided at a later date following a one-year analysis of how effectively the legislation works in Ottawa and Toronto.