Politics

Ontario gives Toronto, Ottawa ‘strong mayor’ powers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2022 12:04 pm
Click to play video: 'Ford government tables legislation to give mayors of Toronto, Ottawa strong powers' Ford government tables legislation to give mayors of Toronto, Ottawa strong powers
WATCH ABOVE: (Aug. 10) The Ford government unveiled new legislation that would give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa the power to veto city council decisions. Global’s Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports – Aug 10, 2022

Ontario’s legislature has passed a bill to give the leaders of Toronto and Ottawa so-called strong mayor powers, which the Progressive Conservative government has pitched as a way to get housing built more quickly.

It gives the mayors of Ontario’s two largest cities veto powers over bylaws that conflict with provincial priorities, such as building housing.

A council could override the mayor’s veto with a two-thirds majority vote.

Read more: Strong mayor powers to be expanded to more Ontario cities

Toronto Mayor John Tory has expressed support for the plan, while the outgoing Ottawa mayor and two of the top contenders to replace him have said they are not in favour.

The opposition parties say the legislation amounts to Premier Doug Ford interfering in municipal politics right before the October municipal elections.

Ford has said he is planning to expand the powers to more municipalities.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
