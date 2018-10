Ed Holder has been elected as mayor of London in an historic municipal election.

Holder emerged victorious on Tuesday from a field of 14 candidates. Candidate Paul Paolatto finished in second place, followed by Tanya Park, and Paul Cheng.

On Monday, London became the first city in Canada to vote using a ranked ballot system.

After the thirteenth round, Tanya Park has been knocked off the ballot. And then there were two. #ldnont pic.twitter.com/hVWS5yvY0h — 980 CFPL London News (@AM980News) October 23, 2018