Manitoba spending over $12.5 million to train more nurses

Manitoba is spending more than $12.5 million to train more nurses in an effort to build a stronger health system, Premier Heather Stefanson, Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes, and Health Minister Audrey Gordon announced Tuesday.

The money is going toward an interdisciplinary health and community services simulation centre at Red River College Polytechnic (RRC Polytech).

“Today is an important step forward in our commitment to add 400 new nursing training seats throughout the province to ensure Manitoba has a strong workforce to support health system needs, now and into the future,” said Stefanson.

“Our government is proud to work collaboratively with RRC Polytech and all post-secondary institutions to establish this new multi-purpose facility that will support 115 new nursing training seats, as well as other health-care disciplines.”

Last year, the province committed to adding 400 new nursing education seats over the next few years. So far, 289 new nursing seats have been added at six post-secondary institutions.

The new simulations centre will add 115 nursing seats which exceed the commitment, Sefanson noted.

“The centre will help students receive the training needed to thrive in nursing and other health-care fields, leading to fulfilling careers in vital areas of our province’s economy,” said Reyes.

The centre will be located at RRC Polytech’s Notre Dame Campus and will include equipment and technology that will reflect current health-care settings and simulate actual health-care situations.

The idea is to enhance learning and prepare students for clinical placements and employment.

“This centre will provide quality training for students working toward careers in the health sciences, helping them to gain valuable skills and experience in a simulated, supportive learning environment,” said Gordon.

“The centre will engage students in transformative learning; for example, the inclusion of a simulated apartment setting creates a realistic scenario where paramedics and direct support professionals interact with patients in their own homes and incorporate cultural home-based protocols and person-centred care.” said Fred Meier, president and CEO, RRC Polytech.

Development of the centre is anticipated to be completed in the next two years. In the meantime, work will continue with RRC Polytech to advance the project and all post-secondary institutions to determine the allocation of the new nursing training seats, the premier noted.

