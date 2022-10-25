High-risk offender now living in Ottawa’s Rideau-Vanier area

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police have issued a release informing the public of a 62-year-old man deemed a high-risk offender for the last seven years is now living in the Rideau-Vanier area.

Police said Christopher Watts has been a high-risk offender since 2015 and “poses a risk to the community, particularly women, including those under 18 years of age.”

Police did not disclose what previous offences Watts has served time for. Earlier this year, Watts was living in Kingston.

Watts must abide by a long-term supervision order which includes several conditions, police said.

These conditions include not being with 50 metres of schools, parks, swimming pools and recreation centres where there are children under the age of 18 — unless supervised by someone approved by his parole supervisor.

As well, Watts cannot be in the presence of any female children under 18 — unless approved in writing by his parole officer and the supervising adult is aware of his past criminal history.

He cannot consume, purchase, or have drugs other than prescribed medication or over-the-counter medicine, police said

He also cannot consume, purchase or have any alcohol, police added.

“The Ottawa Police Service High-Risk Offender Management Unit deemed Watts poses a high risk to reoffend or breach his terms,” police said. “Watts will be monitored by the Correctional Services of Canada and the Ottawa Police Service High-Risk Offender Management Unit.”

Anyone who is aware of breaches to Watt’s conditions should contact Ottawa police’s high-risk offenders unit.

— With files from Global News’ Bill Hutchins