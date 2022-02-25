Kingston police warn community of ‘high risk’ offender’s release

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kingston, Ont., have issued a public safety notice about the release of a high-risk offender.

They say Christopher Watts, 61, is on statutory release and will be living in the Kingston community.

“This notice is being issued as Kingston police believe he may pose a risk to the community, particularly to females, including females under 18 years of age,” according to a police news release issued late Friday afternoon.

Police say Watts will resume a long-term supervision order following the completion of his current sentence. It will remain in place until April 6, 2027.

He is described as six feet tall, 170 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Police did not disclose what offences Watts has served time for, but say he faces a long list of strict conditions to ensure community safety.

The long-term supervision order conditions include:

Not to associate with any person known or believed to be involved in criminal activity

Immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to parole supervisor

No direct or indirect contact with persons listed as victims

No direct or indirect contact with any member of the victim’s family

Not to be in the presence of any male or female child under the age of 18 years unless accompanied by a responsible adult who knows criminal history

Not to communicate directly or indirectly with any female children under the age of 18 years unless it has been previously approved in writing by parole officer

Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools, and recreational centers unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by parole supervisor

Not to own, use, or possess a computer or any technological device that would allow unsupervised access to the internet without prior written approval of parole officer and while in a supervised setting

Not to view, possess, purchase, acquire, or access any pornography or sexually explicit material or images in any form or on any type of media without the prior written permission of parole supervisor

Not to own or possess more than one mobile communication device, or subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card, without prior written permission from parole supervisor.

Not to own or possess any audio or video recording device, including but not limited to cameras, video recorders, and audio recorders. If a cell phone contains such functions, they must be disabled and access provided to parole officer supervisor

Not to consume, purchase, or possess drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed and over the counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer

Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol

Follow treatment plan in the area of sexual deviancy, violence, and engrained criminal values

Provide documented financial information to the satisfaction of parole supervisor. Not to possess any banking document including credit cards, debit cards, bank cards, or cheques without the prior written permission of parole supervisor

Reside at an address approved by the Correctional Service of Canada

Territorial boundary is defined as the area bound by Highway 401 to the North, Lake Ontario to the South, Rideau River to the East, and Collins Bay Road to the West.

Police say Watts has a residency condition and will be monitored while living in the community.

They say anyone with information of potential breaches of these conditions or concerns of any suspicious activity regarding Watts is asked to contact Kingston p

olice at 613-549-4660.