Canada

Guelph voters facing long waits for buses due to staff shortages

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 6:50 pm
A Guelph Transit bus loading passengers, Guelph, Ont. July 10, 2014. View image in full screen
A Guelph Transit bus loading passengers, Guelph, Ont. July 10, 2014. Matt Carty / Global News

Some voters who planned to take the bus to cast their ballot in Monday’s municipal election had to wait longer than usual or make alternate travel arrangements.

Guelph Transit posted a message on social media Monday saying that service on a number of routes were reduced.

They say the reason for the service reduction was a shortage of staff to operate the buses.

Officials say they were “moving staff around and prioritizing routes to remain flexible and responsive to transit user needs”.

They asked riders to give themselves extra time and expect delays.

No word on whether riders can expect delays and/or service reduction on Tuesday morning.

Guelph Election Guelph News Municipal Guelph Transit
