Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph, Ont. store manager loses tooth after being punched by irate customer: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted October 24, 2022 4:55 pm
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Matt Carty / Global News File

A store manager in Guelph, Ont., will apparently need some dental work done after being allegedly assaulted by a customer.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say a woman was inside a business in the Paisley Street/Elmira Road area on Sunday just before 5 p.m.

They say the woman was causing issues and the manager tried to approach her.

Investigators say the woman then threw a box of candy at the manager and later punched her in the face, knocking out a tooth.

Trending Now

Read more: Man has his teeth knocked out in Guelph assault, police say

An off-duty officer was inside the store at the time and managed to detain the suspect before officers arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

A 25-year-old woman from Guelph was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault.

She will appear in a Guelph court Dec. 9.

 

BusinessAssaultGuelphGuelph NewsGuelph PoliceCustomerPunched
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers