Guelph, Ont. store manager loses tooth after being punched by irate customer: police

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A store manager in Guelph, Ont., will apparently need some dental work done after being allegedly assaulted by a customer.

Investigators with Guelph Police Service say a woman was inside a business in the Paisley Street/Elmira Road area on Sunday just before 5 p.m.

They say the woman was causing issues and the manager tried to approach her.

Investigators say the woman then threw a box of candy at the manager and later punched her in the face, knocking out a tooth.

An off-duty officer was inside the store at the time and managed to detain the suspect before officers arrived.

Story continues below advertisement

A 25-year-old woman from Guelph was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and assault.

She will appear in a Guelph court Dec. 9.