Homicide team identifies victim of targeted Langley shooting

Homicide investigators have identified the man shot dead in Langley on Thursday as 35-year-old Bittu Chatchot.

Chatchot, a Langley resident, was found suffering from fatal wounds in the 7700 block of 211B street around 11:15 p.m. He died at the scene.

About 10 minutes later, Langley RCMP was called to a torched F-150 near 232 Street and 76A Avenue. The truck matched witness descriptions of the vehicle used in Chatchot’s killing.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Monday it believes the shooting was targeted, and that officers were trying to build a timeline leading up to Chatchot’s death.

“Investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses and residential video,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a media release. “If you have information about this homicide and have yet to speak to the police, now is the time to come forward.”

Anyone with video shot in the area between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 or has other relevant information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.