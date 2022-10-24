Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide team identifies victim of targeted Langley shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 24, 2022 3:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators on scene in Langley'
Homicide investigators on scene in Langley
Police were called to a residential home in the 7700 block of 211 B Street of Langley around 11 p.m. Thursday, where they found a man shot.

Homicide investigators have identified the man shot dead in Langley on Thursday as 35-year-old Bittu Chatchot.

Chatchot, a Langley resident, was found suffering from fatal wounds in the 7700 block of 211B street around 11:15 p.m. He died at the scene.

About 10 minutes later, Langley RCMP was called to a torched F-150 near 232 Street and 76A Avenue. The truck matched witness descriptions of the vehicle used in Chatchot’s killing.

Read more: One dead after targeted shooting in Langley, B.C., car torched nearby

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Monday it believes the shooting was targeted, and that officers were trying to build a timeline leading up to Chatchot’s death.

Trending Now

“Investigators continue to canvass the area for witnesses and residential video,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a media release. “If you have information about this homicide and have yet to speak to the police, now is the time to come forward.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with video shot in the area between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 20 or has other relevant information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

IHITLangleytargeted shootingIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamLangley RCMPLangley crimeLangley homicideLangley Murderlangley killingBittu Chatchotlangley fatal shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers